|
Citation
|
McComas M, Gil-Rivas V. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36595490
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To test a conceptual model by which emotion dysregulation mediates the association between cyberaggression victimization (CAV) and symptoms of depression and anxiety among college students. Participants: Undergraduate students (N = 459) aged 18 to 29 years.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Anxiety; depression; cyberbullying; cyberaggression victimization; emotion dysregulation