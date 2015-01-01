|
Citation
Christensen KA, Seager van Dyk I, Klaver E. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
36595562
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Sexual minority (SM) individuals experience a disproportionate health burden relative to their heterosexual peers; however, less is known about their experience of insomnia. Participants: The sample consisted of a subset of students, N = 1543, M(age) = 21.25 years, SD = 3.95, in the 2019-2020 Healthy Minds Study. Adjusting for non-response weights, approximately 16.95% of the sample identified as a sexual minority.
Language: en
Keywords
university students; Anxiety; sexual minority; depression; LGBTQ; insomnia