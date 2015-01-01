Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Sexual minority (SM) individuals experience a disproportionate health burden relative to their heterosexual peers; however, less is known about their experience of insomnia. Participants: The sample consisted of a subset of students, N = 1543, M(age) = 21.25 years, SD = 3.95, in the 2019-2020 Healthy Minds Study. Adjusting for non-response weights, approximately 16.95% of the sample identified as a sexual minority.



METHODS: Participants completed measures of insomnia (Insomnia Severity Index) and psychopathology symptoms (PHQ-9 for depression and GAD-7 for generalized anxiety).



RESULTS: Sexual orientation was significantly positively associated with insomnia severity, such that SM students exhibited higher insomnia symptom severity, B = 1.71, SE = 0.35, p < .001, 95% CI [1.01, 2.40]. Including depression and anxiety symptom severity in the model completely attenuated this effect.



CONCLUSIONS: Insomnia symptoms in SM students may be understood in the context of internalizing symptoms; however, study design precluded examining causal pathways.

