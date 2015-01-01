Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The present study explores the influence of Title IX awareness on systematic barriers to reporting sexual and interpersonal violence among college students. Participants: The study surveyed undergraduate and graduate students from a public Northeastern institution (n = 10,615). The study also used a sub-sample of those that did not report their experience of violence (n = 6,319).



METHODS: The relationship between Title IX awareness and non-reporting was examined using the total sample (n = 10,615) and the relationship between Title IX awareness and systematic barriers was examined using the sub-sample of non-reporting participants (n = 6,319). Analysis was conducted using chi-square tests and logistic regression modeling.



RESULTS: Students who could identify their Title IX Coordinator were more likely to report their experience of sexual and interpersonal violence and less likely to identify the systematic barriers.



CONCLUSIONS: The Title IX Coordinator may play a crucial role in increasing reporting knowledge and improving the campus climate.

