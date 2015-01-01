SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Shah R, Storch J. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2022.2155054

36595579

OBJECTIVE: The present study explores the influence of Title IX awareness on systematic barriers to reporting sexual and interpersonal violence among college students. Participants: The study surveyed undergraduate and graduate students from a public Northeastern institution (n = 10,615). The study also used a sub-sample of those that did not report their experience of violence (n = 6,319).

METHODS: The relationship between Title IX awareness and non-reporting was examined using the total sample (n = 10,615) and the relationship between Title IX awareness and systematic barriers was examined using the sub-sample of non-reporting participants (n = 6,319). Analysis was conducted using chi-square tests and logistic regression modeling.

RESULTS: Students who could identify their Title IX Coordinator were more likely to report their experience of sexual and interpersonal violence and less likely to identify the systematic barriers.

CONCLUSIONS: The Title IX Coordinator may play a crucial role in increasing reporting knowledge and improving the campus climate.


sexual assault; College; misconduct; Title IX

