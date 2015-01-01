|
Macdonald HZ. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36595583
OBJECTIVE: College students are experiencing pronounced mental health difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Little is known, however, about underlying risk and resilience factors contributing to students' psychological health during this time. The current study examined mindfulness, resilience, coping, emotion regulation, and daily hassles as possible predictors of COVID-19 concern, psychological distress, and PTSD symptoms in a sample of college students. Participants: One hundred and thirty-five undergraduate college students participated in this study during the COVID-19 pandemic.
risk factors; COVID-19; college students; mindfulness; resilience factors