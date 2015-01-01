SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Morissette SB, Blessing A, Russell P, Hale W. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2022.2155058

PMID

36595591

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The impact of cannabis use disorder (CUD) on education functioning and GPA was examined within the context of co-occurring alcohol use disorder (AUD), major depressive disorder (MDD), and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Participants: Undergraduates (N = 210) who reported using cannabis within the past six months were recruited.

METHODS: Hierarchical multiple regression analyses were used to determine whether CUD symptom severity and presence of probable CUD diagnosis predicted educational impairment and current GPA, over and above other mental health conditions.

RESULTS: CUD symptom severity, but not probable CUD, significantly predicted greater educational impairment, over and above probable PTSD and MDD, which were also significant predictors. CUD symptom severity, but not probable CUD, significantly predicted lower GPA.

CONCLUSION: In addition to other common mental health conditions, CUD may be an important area of assessment and intervention for university counseling centers to foster student academic success.


Language: en

Keywords

major depressive disorder; post-traumatic stress disorder; Alcohol use disorder; cannabis use disorder; educational functioning

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print