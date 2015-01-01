|
Citation
|
Morissette SB, Blessing A, Russell P, Hale W. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36595591
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The impact of cannabis use disorder (CUD) on education functioning and GPA was examined within the context of co-occurring alcohol use disorder (AUD), major depressive disorder (MDD), and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Participants: Undergraduates (N = 210) who reported using cannabis within the past six months were recruited.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
major depressive disorder; post-traumatic stress disorder; Alcohol use disorder; cannabis use disorder; educational functioning