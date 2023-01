Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore the feasibility and utility of a tolerance break (T-Break) guide on young adults' cannabis use. Participants: Young adults aged 18-29 (nā€‰=ā€‰125) who were current cannabis users.



METHODS: Participants recruited through posters and listservs at various universities were offered the T-Break Guide-daily activities, advice, and encouragement-to help complete a 21-day cannabis break. Bivariate analyses examined associations between Guide use and follow-up measures.



RESULTS: Compared to non-Guide users, participants who used the Guide "a lot" were more likely to complete the 21-day abstinence break (84% vs. 57%), revise their personal definition of balance to mean less cannabis (84% vs. 62%), and plan a future break (32% vs. 11%).



CONCLUSION: Use of this self-directed T-Break Guide may help young adults take a break from cannabis use and reduce future use. Further research using more rigorous designs to test the Guide's efficacy and assess longer-term maintenance of effects is needed.

