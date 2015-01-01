SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Blessing A, Russell PD, Debeer BB, Kimbrel NA, Meyer EC, Morissette SB. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2022.2155471

PMID

36595655

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The interrelationships between cannabis use disorder (CUD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depressive symptoms, and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) were examined. Participants: Undergraduates (N = 363) who reported using cannabis within the past six months were recruited.

METHOD: Mediation analyses was conducted to examine if CUD symptoms were indirectly associated with greater risk for engagement in current NSSI through more severe PTSD and depression symptoms. A factor comprised of PTSD-depression symptoms was created given PTSD and depression symptoms were highly correlated.

RESULTS: Greater CUD symptom severity indirectly increased risk for current NSSI via more severe PTSD-depression symptoms, after accounting for gender and alcohol use disorder symptoms.

CONCLUSION: The current study provides preliminary evidence for the negative consequences of CUD on college students' mental health symptoms and engagement in NSSI, and future longitudinal research is needed to examine the dynamic relationships between CUD, PTSD-depression symptoms, and NSSI over time.


Language: en

Keywords

depression; college students; post-traumatic stress disorder; non-suicidal self-injury; Cannabis use disorder

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print