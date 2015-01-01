|
Citation
|
Tubbs AS, Taneja K, Ghani SB, Nadorff MR, Drapeau CW, Karp JF, Fernandez FX, Perlis ML, Grandner MA. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36596225
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To evaluate sleep continuity, timing, quality, and disorder in relation to suicidal ideation and attempts among college students. Participants: Eight hundred eighty-five undergraduates aged 18-25 in the southwestern United States.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; insomnia; Chronotype; nightmares; sleep continuity