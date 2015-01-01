SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tubbs AS, Taneja K, Ghani SB, Nadorff MR, Drapeau CW, Karp JF, Fernandez FX, Perlis ML, Grandner MA. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2022.2155828

36596225

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate sleep continuity, timing, quality, and disorder in relation to suicidal ideation and attempts among college students. Participants: Eight hundred eighty-five undergraduates aged 18-25 in the southwestern United States.

METHODS: Participants completed questionnaires on sleep, suicide risk, mental health, and substance use. Differences in sleep variables were compared by lifetime and recent suicidal ideation and suicide attempts using covariate-adjusted and stepwise regression models.

RESULTS: A total of 363 (40.1%) individuals reported lifetime suicidal ideation, of whom 172 (19.4%) reported suicidal ideation in the last 3 months and 97 (26.7%) had attempted suicide in their lifetime. Sleep disturbances were prevalent among those with lifetime suicidal ideation or a lifetime suicide attempt. Insomnia was identified as the best predictor of recent suicidal ideation, but this relationship did not survive adjustment for covariates.

CONCLUSIONS: Sleep continuity, quality, and sleep disorders are broadly associated with suicidal thoughts and behaviors among college students.


suicide; insomnia; Chronotype; nightmares; sleep continuity

