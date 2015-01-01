Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Burns are characterized by difficult treatment, poor prognosis, and high mortality especially in elderly patients. The aim of this paper is to study the epidemiological and clinical characteristics of elderly burn patients admitted to a major burn center from 2016 to 2020.



METHODS: The data of 471 elderly burn patients admitted to our burn center from January 2016 to December 2020 were retrospectively analyzed. Demographic and clinical variables of different age groups were statistically analyzed, and variables related to length of stay (LOS) and hospitalization costs were analyzed through linear regression models.



RESULTS: The mean age of included patients was 69.03 years. Scald injuries accounted for 42.7% of all burns with the extremities being the most commonly affected anatomic site (46.5%). Approximately 67.5% and 5.9% of all patients suffered from full-thickness burns and inhalation injuries, respectively. These patients required more surgical procedures, longer operation durations, and higher costs compared with other burn patients. The mean LOS was 17 days with a mortality rate of 2.1%.



CONCLUSION: There were statistically significant differences in the etiological characteristics and clinical manifestations of burn patients in different age groups. Individualized targeted prevention and treatment strategies should be performed according to the clinical characteristics and relevant risk factors of each patient.

Language: en