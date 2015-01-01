SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lee JE, Choi B, Lee Y, Kim KM, Kim D, Park TW, Lim MH. J. Korean Med. Sci. 2023; 38(1): e15.

BACKGROUND: The purpose of this study was to identify the prevalence of posttraumatic embitterment disorder (PTED) among soldiers, and examine its relation to stress, depression, self-esteem, impulsiveness, and suicidal ideation.

METHODS: The subjects of this study were 200 soldiers and 197 control subjects, a total of 397 persons. Measurement tools used included the PTED self-rating scale, Stress Response Inventory, Beck Depression Inventory, Rosenberg Self-Esteem Inventory, Barratt Impulsiveness Scale, and Beck Scale of Suicide Ideation.

RESULT: The major findings of the analysis are as follows: first, 11.5% of the soldiers were in the risk group for PTED, and 4% of them had PTED. Second, PTED in the soldiers was significantly associated with a number of variables such as their educational background, stress, depression, self-esteem, impulsiveness, and suicidal ideation, while it was not significantly associated with age. Third, through the hierarchical multiple regression analysis, it was found that academic background, stress, and depression had a statistically significant positive effect on the incidence of PTED in the soldiers.

CONCLUSION: In order to prevent and effectively intervene in PTED in soldiers, there is a need for interventional efforts focused on depression and stress related to negative life events.


Humans; Risk Factors; Suicidal Ideation; Depression; Stress; *Suicidal Ideation; *Military Personnel; Republic of Korea/epidemiology; Depression/complications; Impulsiveness; Posttraumatic Embitterment Disorder; Self-Esteem; Soldiers

