Lee JE, Choi B, Lee Y, Kim KM, Kim D, Park TW, Lim MH. J. Korean Med. Sci. 2023; 38(1): e15.
36593691
BACKGROUND: The purpose of this study was to identify the prevalence of posttraumatic embitterment disorder (PTED) among soldiers, and examine its relation to stress, depression, self-esteem, impulsiveness, and suicidal ideation.
