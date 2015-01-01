Abstract

It has been suggested that religion and spirituality have a protective impact on suicide risk in populations living with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This review sought to examine the association between suicide risk among veterans and refugees with PTSD and religion or spirituality as a modifying factor. Two databases, PubMed and Embase, were searched and 10 publications were identified and included. Seven publications found that religion or spirituality was associated with lower suicide risk. The findings in this study suggest that religion and spirituality contain social as well as psychological domains, which should be considered in future interventions and in strategies of prevention of suicide in populations with PTSD. Further high-quality research with well-defined terms of religion and spirituality that investigates the connection to suicide risk of veterans and refugees with PTSD is recommended.

