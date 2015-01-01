|
Li Y, Jin Q, Li Z, Chen M, Xie L. Medicine (Baltimore) 2022; 101(51): e32288.
(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
36595768
RATIONALE: Traditional Chinese medicine is widely used in China and Asian countries. According to the traditional Chinese medicine theory, centipedes and scorpions have the functions of relaxing spasm, eliminating masses, relieving pain, and dredging meridians and collaterals. Improper medication can lead to serious adverse reactions.
Language: en