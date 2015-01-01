Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study evaluates trends in pediatric cannabis edible ingestions in children younger than age 6 years with regard to toxicity, medical outcome, and health care utilization for the years 2017-2021.



METHODS: We performed retrospective analysis of the National Poison Data System data for pediatric exposures to edible cannabis products in children <6 years from 2017 to 2021. Data were analyzed quantitatively with a focus on incidence, common clinical effects, medical outcomes, health care utilization, and changes in acute toxicity between the pre-COVID years (2017-2019) to the COVID years (2020-2021).



RESULTS: There were 7043 exposures reported during 2017-2021. In 2017, there were 207 reported cases, and in 2021 there were 3054 cases, an increase of 1375.0%. Most exposures (97.7%) occurred in a residential setting. Seventy percent of cases followed to a known outcome were reported to have central nervous system depression. Of all reported cases, 22.7% of patients were admitted to the hospital. There was a significant increase in both ICU and non-ICU admissions, whereas the number of patients treated and released decreased when comparing the pre-COVID years (2017-2019) to the COVID years (2020-2021) (P <.05). Major and moderate effects also significantly increased during the prepandemic years compared with the 2 years during the pandemic (P <.05).



CONCLUSIONS: There has been a consistent increase in pediatric edible cannabis exposures over the past 5 years, with the potential for significant toxicity. It is important for providers to be aware of this in their practice and it presents an important opportunity for education and prevention.

