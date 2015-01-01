Abstract

Patients with schizophrenia spectrum disorders (SSD) have an elevated risk of suicidality. The same has been found for people within the penitentiary system, suggesting a cumulative effect for offender patients suffering from SSD. While there appear to be overlapping characteristics, there is little research on factors distinguishing between offenders and non-offenders with SSD regarding suicidality. Our study therefore aimed at evaluating distinguishing such factors through the application of supervised machine learning (ML) algorithms on a dataset of 232 offenders and 167 non-offender patients with SSD and history of suicidality. With an AUC of 0.81, Naïve Bayes outperformed all other ML algorithms. The following factors emerged as most powerful in their interplay in distinguishing between offender and non-offender patients with a history of suicidality: Prior outpatient psychiatric treatment, regular intake of antipsychotic medication, global cognitive deficit, a prescription of antidepressants during the referenced hospitalisation and higher levels of anxiety and a lack of spontaneity and flow of conversation measured by an adapted positive and negative syndrome scale (PANSS). Interestingly, neither aggression nor overall psychopathology emerged as distinguishers between the two groups. The present findings contribute to a better understanding of suicidality in offender and non-offender patients with SSD and their differing characteristics.

Language: en