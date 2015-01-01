|
Villardón-Gallego L, García-Cid A, Estévez A, García-Carrión R. Healthcare (Basel) 2023; 11(1): e142.
BACKGROUND: Gender-based violence is a worldwide public health problem that is increasingly occurring at younger ages. This investigation aims to analyze effective interventions to prevent and to face gender-based violence beginning in early childhood in order to ensure quality education for all children through violence-free schools.
children; education; gender-based violence; public health; school intervention; scientific evidence