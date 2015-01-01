|
Dwekat E, Al-Amer RM, Al-Daraawi H, Saleh MYN. Youth Soc. 2023; 55(1): 103-121.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
unavailable
Adolescence is a critical phase in which physical, psychological, and intellectual challenges occur. This study assesses the prevalence and correlates of depression and anxiety among a national sample of adolescents. A cross-sectional correlational design using depression, anxiety, and stress scale was used. Our data revealed that 49.1% and 78.2% of Jordanian adolescents had severe depressive symptoms and anxiety, respectively. Depression and anxiety had a significant positive correlation with gender and age and a negative relationship with monthly income and fathers? and mothers? educational levels. Binary logistic regression revealed that the whole model for depression had a coefficient of determination X2: (4, N 1,344), R2 (.149); p?
