Abstract

Much of the existing research on adolescent firearm and weapon carrying lacks a theoretical framework. Relatedly, few studies have examined the relationship between weapon carrying and bullying victimization experienced at school, which has been established as a key strain in adolescence. The present study seeks to provide a partial test of general strain theory as a theoretical framework to explain adolescent weapon carrying. Using a large U.S. sample of 7th through 10th grade students (n?=?8,867), I find qualified support for general strain theory. While an index measure of bullying victimization was positively associated with weapon carrying as expected, two measures assessing specific forms of bullying victimization had nonlinear effects that are inconsistent with the theory. The proportion of one?s friends who carry weapons was consistently one of the strongest predictors of a respondent?s own weapon carrying. Implications and directions for future research are discussed.

Language: en