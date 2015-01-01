Abstract

This work uses social learning theory?s perspective on continuation and cessation of offending to explore the how rewards and punishments for violence change across the stages of gang membership. Qualitative interviews with a racially/ethnically diverse sample of 39 former gang members within two emergent gang cities in the American south are used to explore the role of violence across the stages of gang affiliation. Inductive analytic techniques are used to analyze gang members? in-depth, semi-structured interviews to identify and further refine emergent themes through the use of modified ground theory.



RESULTS indicate that violence is expressed as central to the experiences of youth gang members across the life cycle of gang involvement and alters former members? perceptions of the gang?s ability to provide a protective function. The extent to which the role of violence changes over time?as it interacts with youth decision-making specific to the balance of experienced and anticipated rewards and punishments of gang involvement?is integral in understanding its reinforcing effect on gang membership and association.

