|
Citation
|
Vecchio JM, Carson DC. Youth Violence Juv. Justice 2023; 21(1): 27-43.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This work uses social learning theory?s perspective on continuation and cessation of offending to explore the how rewards and punishments for violence change across the stages of gang membership. Qualitative interviews with a racially/ethnically diverse sample of 39 former gang members within two emergent gang cities in the American south are used to explore the role of violence across the stages of gang affiliation. Inductive analytic techniques are used to analyze gang members? in-depth, semi-structured interviews to identify and further refine emergent themes through the use of modified ground theory.
Language: en