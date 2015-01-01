SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Joseph JJ, Rembert DA. Women Crim. Justice 2022; 32(6): 537-555.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/08974454.2020.1871161

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Recent investigations show that adolescent female criminality and gang membership is increasing nationwide. Although empirical investigation into the relationship between psychopathy and gang membership is burgeoning, all of the studies are male focused. The present study investigates juvenile psychopathy's relationship with youth gang membership across males and females in order to better comprehend the etiology of gang membership across sex using the baseline sample of the Pathways to Desistance Study. The findings suggest that juvenile psychopathy predicts gang membership equally for both boys and girls. The study highlights the importance of investigating juvenile psychopathy in youth gang membership across sex and the implementation of intensive multilevel treatment programs tailored to the emotional, cognitive, and behavioral needs of gang members.


Language: en

Keywords

Female gang membership; juvenile psychopathy; male gang membership; victimization

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print