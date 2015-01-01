Abstract

Recent investigations show that adolescent female criminality and gang membership is increasing nationwide. Although empirical investigation into the relationship between psychopathy and gang membership is burgeoning, all of the studies are male focused. The present study investigates juvenile psychopathy's relationship with youth gang membership across males and females in order to better comprehend the etiology of gang membership across sex using the baseline sample of the Pathways to Desistance Study. The findings suggest that juvenile psychopathy predicts gang membership equally for both boys and girls. The study highlights the importance of investigating juvenile psychopathy in youth gang membership across sex and the implementation of intensive multilevel treatment programs tailored to the emotional, cognitive, and behavioral needs of gang members.

