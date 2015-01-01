|
Outlaw M, Teasdale B, Bradley MS, Ménard KS. Vict. Offender 2023; 18(1): 122-140.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
This paper examines intimate partner violence (IPV) victimization risk of bisexual individuals compared with their straight and gay peers, highlighting the ways in which risky lifestyle factors and feelings of marginalization operate to increase risk. We theorize that both behavioral and stigma-related risk factors identified in previous work may be systematically different in the bisexual population compared to their straight peers, thus increasing IPV risk. Using data from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health (Wave 4, N = 14,415), we examine the extent to which risky behaviors and feelings of marginalization mediate the impact of bisexual identity on IPV risk.
bisexuals; Intimate partner violence; risky lifestyles; stigma