Citation
Merken S, Slakoff DC, Aujla W, Moton L. Vict. Offender 2023; 18(1): 141-168.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
To date, very little is known about intimate partner violence (IPV) service providers' experiences serving trans and immigrant women (IPV) survivors and their barriers in reporting and/or accessing formal services. Employingconstructivist grounded theory, two vignettes were constructed - one featuring a trans woman and the other an immigrant woman, both seeking IPV services. American and Canadian IPV service providers responded to open-ended survey questions about both scenarios, resulting in several emergent themes including, but not limited to: service provider biases, shelter conflicts, and distrust of systems. Policy implications and future research are also addressed.
Language: en
Keywords
COVID-19; immigrant women; intersectionality; intimate partner service providers; Intimate partner violence; trans women; vignettes