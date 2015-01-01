SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Merken S, Slakoff DC, Aujla W, Moton L. Vict. Offender 2023; 18(1): 141-168.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15564886.2022.2136319

unavailable

To date, very little is known about intimate partner violence (IPV) service providers' experiences serving trans and immigrant women (IPV) survivors and their barriers in reporting and/or accessing formal services. Employingconstructivist grounded theory, two vignettes were constructed - one featuring a trans woman and the other an immigrant woman, both seeking IPV services. American and Canadian IPV service providers responded to open-ended survey questions about both scenarios, resulting in several emergent themes including, but not limited to: service provider biases, shelter conflicts, and distrust of systems. Policy implications and future research are also addressed.


COVID-19; immigrant women; intersectionality; intimate partner service providers; Intimate partner violence; trans women; vignettes

