Abstract

The dynamic stability of long combination vehicles (LCVs) is an important part of vehicle safety. An LCV, its driver and the road constitute a unique closed-loop dynamic system. Assessing the dynamic stability is difficult due to the complex interactions of driver-tractor-trailers-road. Rearward amplification (RA) is an effective performance measure of the dynamic stability; various methods are applied for evaluating the RA. However, the measures from different methods may differ significantly. What are the root causes for the disparity of evaluation results? This paper tackles the problem by investigating the typical methods for evaluating the measure of two LCVs, i.e. an A-train double and a B-train double. To this end, simulations of the LCVs are conducted using TruckSim software. The study discloses the main causes for the disparity of the measures from different methods, and recommends the effective approaches to the assessment of the RA.

