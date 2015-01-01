Abstract

This paper proposes the dissipation of the energy analysis approach for vehicle plane motion stability analysis. The vehicle uses a three-degree-of-freedom vehicle model, and a uniﬁed tire-sideslip-angle model suitable for large tire-sideslip-angle and wheel reverse rotation conditions. Two calculation methods of total dissipation of energy are proposed: the integral calculation method and the energy difference calculation method. This paper analyses the system stability of the vehicle model, using the total dissipation of the energy indicator and compares the results with the Lyapunov exponent indicator. It shows that the dissipation of the energy analysis approach has a fast calculation speed, strong interpretability and high calculation accuracy, which can intuitively and quantitatively reveal the global stability characteristics of vehicle plane motion.

