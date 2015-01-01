Abstract

Focusing on autonomous driving algorithm development, this paper proposes a novel real-time trajectory planner formulated as a Nonlinear Model Predictive Control (NMPC) algorithm. The mathematical formulation of the problem is deeply reported and discussed. The numerical solution of the NMPC problem is the result of a novel genetic algorithm strategy that represents the innovative aspect of the work proposed. The aim of this paper is also to show how genetic algorithm can be a valid approach for motion planning strategies. Numerical results are discussed through simulations that show a reasonable behaviour of the proposed strategy in the presence of moving obstacles as well as in a wide range of road friction conditions. Moreover, a real-time implementation for research purposes is assumed as possible by considering computational time analysis reported.

Language: en