Abstract

Although diverse tyre model formulations exist in the literature, they are suited for characterisation using a dedicated test bench, preventing parameters' estimation in driving conditions. This study defined a novel motorcycle tyre model, characterisable through driving manoeuvres using simple instrumentation consisting in an inertial measurement unit, steering position sensor and wheel speed sensors. Acquired signals were used to estimate instantaneous tyre forces, moments, slip angle and other properties, which were employed to calculate tyre model's parameters. Tyre model development and validation were performed in a simulation environment: we used a Magic Formula tyre-equipped motorcycle model to perform a set of manoeuvres, which were employed to characterise the proposed tyre model. Lastly, a set of quasi-static manoeuvres was conducted using the same motorcycle model equipped with the two tyre models, and results were compared. Comparison results showed a close reproduction of real tyre forces, moments and slips by the proposed tyre model for quasi-static manoeuvres, accurately reproducing motorcycle dynamics. Therefore, steering torque was correctly predicted for different lateral acceleration values. These results show that the proposed tyre model can be characterised, for both longitudinal and lateral dynamics, using this limited set of manoeuvres and simple instrumentation; the correctly predicted steering torque could allow the use of this tyre model for handling description.

