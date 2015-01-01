Abstract

This paper addresses the on-line minimum-time motion planning and control of a black-box racing vehicle model. We present a hierarchical control framework, composed of a high-level non-linear model predictive controller (NMPC) based on an advanced kineto-dynamical vehicle model, a low-level neural network to compute the inverse steering dynamics and a longitudinal controller for the low-level tracking of speed profiles. An off-line identification procedure, consisting of simulated manoeuvres, is defined to learn the high-level and low-level models. A closed-loop simulation is setup to control the black-box vehicle near the limits of handling along a racetrack. Simulation results are compared with the off-line solution of a minimum-time-optimal control problem.

Language: en