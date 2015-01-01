Abstract

This study proposes an approach to the yaw and lateral stability of the vehicle that considers their steady-state trend. This study designs a new linear time-varying model predictive control (LTV-MPC) method based on the 2DOF vehicle model. The tire model curve of the magic formula is simplified into two straight lines to replace the nonlinear characteristic of tires and reduce the solution time of the controller under the premise of a good tracking effect. The lateral stiffness of tires is selected according to the predicted trend of stable state of the vehicle. Simulation results show that, under extreme conditions, the proposed method can effectively track the reference vehicle sideslip angle and yaw rate. The real-time performance of the controller is substantially improved compared with NMPC.

