Abstract

Maritime transport is a rule-intensive mode of transport. Maritime accidents continue to occur, however, and the catastrophic consequences of such accidents means that maritime transport safety continues to be an important subject. The International Safety Management (ISM) Code is one of the most important steps taken to prevent accidents and enhance shipping safety with the establishment of the safety management system (SMS). However, the important point is not only the establishment of the SMS but also the effective implementation of the ISM Code. To improve the effective implementation of the ISM Code, an innovative strategy development approach has been developed with the integration of Decision-Making Trial and Evaluation Laboratory (DEMATEL) and Theory of Inventive Problem Solving (TRIZ) methodologies. In the study, causal relationships between ISM Code clauses are mainly analyzed with the DEMATEL method. Subsequently, using the results obtained from the analysis of the causal relationships, potential strategies to improve the effective implementation of the ISM Code are presented by using the TRIZ method. The findings of the paper could provide beneficial outcomes for shipping companies and national and international regulatory bodies to enhance maritime transport safety by improving the effectiveness of implementation of the ISM Code.

Language: en