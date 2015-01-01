|
Shahana A, Perumal V. Transp. Res. Rec. 2023; 2677(1): 326-340.
(Copyright © 2023, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
The majority of accidents observed at signalized intersections comprise rear-end collisions resulting from a diversity of actions happening during signal change. This study explores the spatial and temporal variation of rear-end conflict in non-lane-based multi-class traffic conditions. Precise positions of the vehicles extracted from traffic video data collected from two major cities in India are utilized to identify critical vehicle interactions. Multiple surrogate safety measures (time to collision and deceleration rate to avoid crash) are used to identify the rear-end conflicts. More than 9,000 vehicle trajectories extracted from four signalized intersections were used to develop heat maps showing space-time variation of rear-end conflict at varying threshold values.
Language: en