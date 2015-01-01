Abstract

Posted speed limits inform drivers of the legal maximum allowable speed. In contrast, advisory speeds provide recommendations to drivers based on highway design, operating characteristics, and conditions. Various studies have investigated the safety impacts of speed limit changes, particularly on high-speed rural highways. One area of particular concern on such roadways is the approach to exit ramps that require substantive speed reductions, such as loop ramps. To date, there has been limited research examining the safety impact of the differential between the mainline speed limit and the lower exit ramp advisory speeds. This study aims to evaluate this relationship through the estimate of a series of safety performance functions. Random effects negative binomial regression models were estimated using data from 187 exit ramps where advisory speed signs are present throughout Michigan. The analyses were conducted based on a five-year period from 2014 to 2019, excluding 2017 data because of speed limit increases. In addition to speed differentials, various roadway characteristics such as deceleration lane length and curve radius were also evaluated.



RESULTS indicate that crashes increased as the difference between mainline and ramp speed increased. Crashes were also shown to decrease on ramps where the upstream deceleration lane length was greater than the minimum recommendation as per current design guidance.

Language: en