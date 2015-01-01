Abstract

A vehicle encroaches whenever it leaves the lanes of the traveled way and enters the roadside or median. Leaving the traveled way may result in rolling over on roadside terrain or striking a fixed object, so understanding the nature of vehicle encroachments is an important aspect of roadside design. A variety of efforts over the last 60?years have resulted in the collection of data that have been used to model encroachments. This paper summarizes these prior studies, compares the results, and presents recommendations for the best available encroachment models for use in the design of roadsides and medians.

