Budhwani A, Lin T, Feng D, Bachmann C. Transp. Res. Rec. 2023; 2677(1): 1404-1417.
(Copyright © 2023, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
This research provides a comparative assessment of data imputation techniques for item nonresponse in household travel surveys. Using the Transportation Tomorrow Survey (TTS) data for the Region of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada, a series of synthetic datasets are generated with varying amounts of missing data, while preserving the respective proportions of missing items and missing item combinations in the original survey data. Then, the performances of six different imputation techniques are compared. The six different imputation techniques include two simple imputation techniques (mode and hot-deck), three discriminative models (logistic regression, multi-layered perceptron, support vector machines) and one generative model (autoencoder). This assessment compares these techniques, as well as the impact of the proportion of item nonresponse in the dataset through their repeated application to multiple synthetic datasets.
Language: en