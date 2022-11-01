Abstract

OBJECTIVE

Pedestrian-vehicle interaction has gained substantial interest in the field of travel behavior and safety. Although traffic rules stipulate the right of way at unsignalized crosswalks, the actual behavior of road users is usually based on game-theoretical solutions. Moreover, non-cooperative games between pedestrians and drivers can be more complicated in the presence of law enforcement equipment. This study aimed to investigate the impact of yielding cameras on road users' joint behavior at unsignalized crosswalks using a game-theoretical model.



METHODS and analysis A field survey was conducted using aerial and roadside cameras. In the game-theoretical model, road users were assumed to behave in accordance with the quantal response equilibrium. Additionally, the presence of a yielding camera was introduced into the payoff functions. Influencing factors, including demographics, road users' behavioral characteristics, and environment, were incorporated into road users' utilities. The beliefs of road users regarding other road users' actions were also considered in the model. Furthermore, a questionnaire survey was conducted to investigate road users' knowledge and awareness of yielding cameras and their right of way.



RESULTS The results indicate that the yielding camera significantly affected driver behavior but had minimal effect on pedestrians crossing decisions because fewer pedestrians were aware of the yielding camera while crossing. Moreover, the camera increased the probability of confusion in the game between pedestrians and drivers (drivers chose to yield, whereas pedestrians chose to stay), thus adversely affecting traffic efficiency. Novelty and improvement A novel game-theoretical model was established to evaluate road users' joint behaviors at unsignalized crosswalks. Several practical suggestions have been provided to improve the effectiveness of yielding cameras and traffic efficiency.

