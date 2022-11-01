Abstract

A common cause of road traffic incidents is driver distraction, which can occur when the driver's attention is engaged in a concurrent secondary task. However, the relationship between cognitive demands, individual differences in working memory capacity and driving performance has received little research attention. Using a fixed-base driving simulator, the aim of this study was to use a combination of self-report, functional near infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) and mobile eye tracking data to investigate the impact of cognitive load on drivers' gaze behaviour and driving performance, as well as explore the relationship between working memory capacity and driving performance under increased cognitive load. Twenty-one participants with a range of driving experiences (e.g., 0-14 h per week) completed a simulated driving task in a simple environment (i.e., country highway) under single-task (driving only) and dual-task (driving + modified 2-back task) conditions. Cognitive load was assessed via fNIRS data that manifested as changes in regional oxygen saturation (rSO2) in prefrontal cortex as well as self-report data of perceived mental effort. Participants' working memory capacity was assessed using the Operation Span Task.



FINDINGS showed that prefrontal rSO2 and perceived mental effort was significantly greater under dual-task conditions compared to the single-task condition. In the dual-task condition, participants' gaze dwelled for longer on the road and they made fewer fixations, of longer durations. Participants were able to maintain driving performance in this condition, although this was at the expense of secondary task performance. Interestingly, driving infractions under dual-task conditions were negatively correlated with participants' working memory capacity. The findings suggest that engaging with distracting secondary tasks while driving may increase drivers' cognitive load and change their gaze behaviour. Driving performance can seemingly be maintained under such conditions, but this may be partly determined by the driver's working memory capacity.

Language: en