Citation
Broadbent DP, D'Innocenzo G, Ellmers TJ, Parsler J, Szameitat AJ, Bishop DT. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2023; 92: 121-132.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
A common cause of road traffic incidents is driver distraction, which can occur when the driver's attention is engaged in a concurrent secondary task. However, the relationship between cognitive demands, individual differences in working memory capacity and driving performance has received little research attention. Using a fixed-base driving simulator, the aim of this study was to use a combination of self-report, functional near infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) and mobile eye tracking data to investigate the impact of cognitive load on drivers' gaze behaviour and driving performance, as well as explore the relationship between working memory capacity and driving performance under increased cognitive load. Twenty-one participants with a range of driving experiences (e.g., 0-14 h per week) completed a simulated driving task in a simple environment (i.e., country highway) under single-task (driving only) and dual-task (driving + modified 2-back task) conditions. Cognitive load was assessed via fNIRS data that manifested as changes in regional oxygen saturation (rSO2) in prefrontal cortex as well as self-report data of perceived mental effort. Participants' working memory capacity was assessed using the Operation Span Task.
Language: en
Keywords
Driver distraction; Dual-task; Hazard perception; Individual differences; Visual attention