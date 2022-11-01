Abstract

Driving aggression is a major concern during car-following situations as it is closely associated with collision risk and crash severity. Despite the tendency of reckless driving actions and increased crash risk with the vehicle ahead, aggressive driver behavior remains unexplored. The present study aimed to investigate the effects of aggressive driver behavior (three driver categories: aggressive, moderately aggressive, and non-aggressive drivers) and drivers' tendency to aggressive stimuli (due to lead vehicle (vehicle moving ahead) reckless driving) on car-following behavior. A sample of fifty-eight Indian drivers participated in this study. All the experiments were conducted using a driving simulator. The simulator design includes a lead vehicle dynamic maneuver with rapid accelerations and decelerations (at 1 m/s2, 1.5 m/s2, and 2 m/s2). Three longitudinal performance measures including speed variability (SPV) from LV, speed recovery time (SRCT), and time spent tailgating, were analyzed during LV acceleration stage using generalized linear models (GLM). Further, to assess collision avoidance behavior and crash risk, deceleration adjusting time (DAT) was analyzed during the LV sudden deceleration stage using Weibull Accelerated Failure Time (AFT) analysis. The findings indicate that due to their tendency to risk-raking behavior, aggressive drivers decreased their SPV and SRCT by 25 % and 18 %, respectively. The time spent tailgating increased by 107 % for aggressive drivers. The survival probabilities were decreased by 23.77 % for aggressive drivers at 3 sec DAT. The findings of the study can be used in car-following models to enhance the model performance, improve the reliability of simulation tools, and design interventions to improve safety (in automated driving).

Language: en