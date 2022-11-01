|
Citation
|
Guo X, Tavakoli A, Angulo A, Robartes E, Chen TD, Heydarian A. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2023; 92: 317-336.
|
Copyright
|
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
|
Abstract
|
As a healthier and more sustainable way of mobility, cycling has been advocated by literature and policy. However, current trends in bicyclist crash fatalities suggest deficiencies in current roadway design in protecting these vulnerable road users. The lack of cycling data is a common challenge for studying bicyclists' safety, behavior, and comfort levels under different design contexts. To understand bicyclists' behavioral and physiological responses in an efficient and safe way, this study uses a bicycle simulator within an immersive virtual environment (IVE). Off-the-shelf sensors are utilized to evaluate bicyclists' cycling performance (speed and lane position) and physiological responses (eye tracking and heart rate). Participants bike in a simulated virtual environment modeled to scale from a real-world street with a shared bike lane (sharrows) to evaluate how the introduction of a curbside bike lane and a protected bike lane with flexible delineators may impact perceptions of safety, as well as behavioral and psycho-physiological responses.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Cycling behavior; Eye tracking; Physiological response; Roadway design; Virtual reality