Abstract

In this article, we begin with characterization of technological disasters, emphasizing that human errors in one or more phases of the system life-cycle set the stage for disaster. To counter the unexpected, designers include multiple independent safety barriers capable of preventing the occurrence or mitigating the consequences of such unexpected events. The integrity of the barriers depends on adequate levels of maintenance. Maintenance actions sometimes cause technological disasters, but are shown in large part to prevent malfunctions in technology control systems and safety barriers. We argue that well-planned and executed maintenance actions are key in the reduction of risk of technological disasters. In our research, we reviewed well-documented technological disasters in a variety of organizations such as commercial aviation, nuclear power generation, and petroleum and chemical processing. Using a three-factor cause analysis scheme (human error, equipment or process failure, safety barrier failure) we analyzed twelve disasters and found these factors present in each disaster description. In each analysis, we paid particular attention to the role of maintenance managers and technicians in reducing the risk of disaster. However, maintenance was also a direct causal factor in six of the twelve (50%) disasters analyzed. In addition, we identified the phase of the technological system life-cycle when the disaster occurred.

