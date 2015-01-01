Abstract

This paper evaluates the effectiveness of Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons (RRFB) on crash severity. The study used and compared XGBoost and Random Parameters Discrete Outcome Models (RPDOM) respectively. The dataset comprises of 312 pedestrian crossing locations, among which 154 treatment locations were provided with the Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons (RRFB) and 158 control locations without RRFB. These control locations have similar roadway, traffic, and land use characteristics of that of the treatment locations but are not treated with RRFB or other pedestrian crossing countermeasures. This study shows the impact of RRFB and other factors on severity of nighttime, pedestrian, total and rear-end crashes. Crash severity data was compiled from driver, vehicle, and event level data of each crash. Due to availability of larger number of observations for total (35,553), rear-end (15,675) and nighttime crashes (8,144) XGBoost was used, and due to less observations for pedestrian crashes (369), it was modeled using RPDOM. The results showed positive impact of RRFB for the reduction of nighttime crashes. It was noted that RRFB reduces the K and A nighttime crashes according to the SHAP values from the XGBoost model but does not have the desired significance for rear end and overall total crashes in the study area. From the RPDOM, it was seen that RRFB showed statistically significant reduction in injury severity of pedestrian crashes and nighttime crashes. To compare the two models, nighttime crashes were modeled using both the techniques, the prediction accuracy of XGBoost Model was 97% which was much greater than that of the RPDOM at 73.8% prediction accuracy. Thus, both XGBoost and the RPDOM model for showed positive impact of installing RRFB in reducing the severity of nighttime crashes.

