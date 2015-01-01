Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The prevalence of traumatic brain injury (TBI) in the criminal justice system (CJS) is well known. Furthermore, the impact of TBI on communication has been well documented; however, no study has explored the communication challenges of those with TBI in the CJS or considered their implications within CJS contexts. Moreover, no study has examined the possible differences in communication between those with TBI and CJS history and those with TBI but no CJS history.



PURPOSE: This cross-sectional pilot study provides a preliminary exploration of the cognitive-communication challenges in a sample of adults with histories of TBI and CJS involvement compared with a sample of adults with histories of TBI but no CJS involvement.



METHOD: Eight individuals with histories of TBI and CJS involvement were recruited through community agencies. The La Trobe Communication Questionnaire (LCQ) was administered to collect self-reported data on perceived cognitive-communication abilities, including social communication behaviors.



FINDINGS were examined and then compared with a previously studied sample of 160 individuals with TBI. Logistic regressions were calculated to determine whether response scores on the LCQ would be predictive of group membership (i.e., TBI + CJS or TBI only).



RESULTS: A range of cognitive-communication challenges were reported by both groups. A logistic regression analysis demonstrated a reasonable inference that LCQ responses may predict group membership and support the potential for statistically significant and meaningful results to justify future studies.



CONCLUSIONS: These challenges have the potential to negatively impact the success of communication interactions within the CJS and illustrate a need for speech-language pathology services for individuals with TBI in the CJS. The nature and magnitude of between-group differences merits further investigation with larger samples to explore whether any specific cognitive-communication challenge is unique to, or predictive of, CJS involvement for purposes of targeted assessment and intervention.

