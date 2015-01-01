|
Citation
Sowers DJ, Wilkinson KM. Am. J. Speech Lang. Pathol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Speech-Language-Hearing Association)
DOI
PMID
36599109
Abstract
PURPOSE: Successful adoption and use of aided augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) must address how to promote fluid, efficient, and organized execution of the motor behavior needed to access the AAC system. A substantial number of people who use AAC have significant motor impairments and require "alternative" access options, such as eye gaze or switch use. Such individuals may be particularly vulnerable to interference from a poorly designed system. However, the inherent demands of alternative access methods have received little direct study. The goal of this tutorial is to offer a clinically and theoretically guided framework for considerations concerning AAC access, with the hope of spurring further discussion and empirical research.
Language: en