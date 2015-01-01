Abstract

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, gender-based violence (GBV) was reported to have increased worldwide. We build on existing literature to examine the factors that increased vulnerability to GBV during the COVID-19 pandemic in Uganda. We use data from the Rapid Gender Assessment (RGA) survey that was conducted during COVID-19, which was designed to provide information to guide policymaking and offer appropriate interventions that address the needs of people in Uganda during the pandemic. The results show that the following respondents are more likely to experience increased risk and vulnerability to gender-based violence: those with primary level of education (OR = 1.49; 95% CI = 1.10-2.01), those who received information about GBV (OR = 1.30; 95% CI = 1.08-1.57), and those who needed help or medical support as a prevention measure against GBV (OR = 1.29; 95% CI = 1.04-1.61). However, respondents who would need financial support to prevent GBV were less likely to experience increased GBV (OR = 0.83; 95% CI = 0.70-0.98). Our results align with evidence from other studies that risk and vulnerability to GBV in Uganda increased since the onset of COVID-19. The findings provide an understanding of the interrelationship between GBV and COVID-19,which can help with designing GBV preventive measures, particularly during pandemics among those most at-risk.

