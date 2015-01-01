|
Chang T, Jiang X, Wei J, Zhao J, Li Z, Li H. BMJ Open 2023; 13(1): e065037.
(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)
36599638
OBJECTIVE: To examine the relationship between workplace violence (WPV) and professional identity among Chinese psychiatric nurses and the mediating effects of psychological capital (PsyCap) from this association. SETTING: Seven public tertiary psychiatric hospitals in Liaoning Province, China. PARTICIPANTS: A total of 952 psychiatric nurses were recruited for this study. Registered nurses who have been engaged in psychiatric nursing for more than 1 year were eligible as participants in this investigation. OUTCOME MEASURES: Questionnaires consisting of the Workplace Violence Scale, the Occupational Identity Scale, the Psychological Capital Questionnaire and a demographic data sheet were used to collect participant information. We used hierarchical multiple regression and asymptotic and resampling strategies to examine the mediating role of PsyCap in the relationship between WPV and professional identity.
PSYCHIATRY; PUBLIC HEALTH; MENTAL HEALTH