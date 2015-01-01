|
Citation
Pålsson E, Melchior L, Lindwall Sundel K, Karanti A, Joas E, Nordenskjöld A, Agestam M, Runeson B, Landén M. BMJ Open 2022; 12(12): e064385.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
36600380
Abstract
PURPOSE: The Swedish National Quality Register for bipolar affective disorder, BipoläR, was established in 2004 to provide nationwide indicators for quality assessment and development in the clinical care of individuals with bipolar spectrum disorder. An ancillary aim was to provide data for bipolar disorder research. PARTICIPANTS: Inclusion criteria for registration in BipoläR is a diagnosis of bipolar spectrum disorder (ICD codes: F25.0, F30.1-F30.2, F30.8-F31.9, F34.0) and treatment at an outpatient clinic in Sweden. BipoläR collects data from baseline and annual follow-up visits throughout Sweden. Data is collected using questionnaires administered by healthcare staff. The questions cover sociodemographic, diagnostic, treatment, outcomes and patient reported outcome variables. The register currently includes 39 583 individual patients with a total of 75 423 baseline and follow-up records.
Language: en
Keywords
EPIDEMIOLOGY; Adult psychiatry; Depression & mood disorders