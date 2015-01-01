|
McColl L, McMeekin P, Poole M, Parry SW. BMJ Open 2022; 12(12): e067040.
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
36600387
INTRODUCTION: The ageing population poses an increasing burden to public health systems, particularly as a result of falls. Falls have been associated with poor gait and balance, as measured by commonly used clinical tests for poor gait and balance. Falls in older adults have the potential to lead to long-term issues with mobility and a fear of falling (FoF). FoF is measured by a variety of instruments; the Falls Efficacy Scale International (FES-I) version is widely used within clinical and research arenas. The ability of the FoF, as measured by the FES-I to predict gait and balance abnormalities (GABAb) has not previously been measured; this study aims to be the first to investigate this prospective relationship.
PUBLIC HEALTH; GERIATRIC MEDICINE; HEALTH ECONOMICS