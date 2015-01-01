Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Functional Independence Measure (FIM) is a well-established predictor of length of stay (LOS) for rehabilitation. The Assessment of Motor and Process Skills (AMPS) is a more in-depth construct for measuring activities of daily living (ADL) and may therefore be a valuable adjunct when predicting LOS. This paper aimed to investigate AMPS as a candidate predictor of LOS in a statistical model including FIM.



METHODS: A cohort study of 647 patients with acquired brain injuries admitted for rehabilitation. LOS was analyzed in a multiple regression model with the motor and process/cognitive domains of AMPS and FIM.



RESULTS: Independence in ADL process ability and FIM cognition were associated with 31% (p < 0.001) and 38% (p < 0.001) shorter LOS, respectively, relative to patients needing total assistance. Independence in ADL motor ability was associated with a 26% (p = 0.002) shorter LOS, whereas FIM motor was not a predictor.



CONCLUSIONS: The AMPS predicts LOS for rehabilitation at a level that is at least as good as that of FIM. Conducting the AMPS early in the course of inpatient rehabilitation provides clinicians and managers with valuable information for planning LOS.

Language: en