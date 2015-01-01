|
Fabricius J, Huynh MNM, Pedersen AR, Sampedro Pilegaard M. Brain Inj. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
36597272
BACKGROUND: The Functional Independence Measure (FIM) is a well-established predictor of length of stay (LOS) for rehabilitation. The Assessment of Motor and Process Skills (AMPS) is a more in-depth construct for measuring activities of daily living (ADL) and may therefore be a valuable adjunct when predicting LOS. This paper aimed to investigate AMPS as a candidate predictor of LOS in a statistical model including FIM.
Language: en
prediction; rehabilitation; stroke; activities of daily living; Length of stay; AMPS