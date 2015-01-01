Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify the incidence and characteristics associated with a higher injury risk in recreational runners who suffered a running-related injury (RRI) in the previous 12 months.



DESIGN: Prospective cohort study among recreational runners who registered for a Dutch running event (5-42.2 km) and suffered an RRI in the 12 months before inclusion. SETTING: Open population. PARTICIPANTS: Recreational runners with a previous reported injury. ASSESSMENT OF RISK FACTORS: At baseline, information on demographics, training characteristics, health complaints, and RRI history was collected. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: With 3 follow-up questionnaires (2 weeks before, 1 day after, and 1 month after the running event), the occurrence of new RRIs was registered.



RESULTS: In total, 548 participants (55.1%) sustained a new RRI during follow-up. In total, 20.5% of the new RRIs was located at the same anatomical location as the previous RRI. Runners who registered for a marathon had a higher chance to sustain a new RRI [odd ratio (OR) 1.72; 95% confidence intervals (CIs), 1.17-2.53]. Also previous RRIs in the upper leg (OR 1.59; 95% CI, 1.15-2.19) and lower leg (OR 1.61; 95% CI, 1.18-2.21) were associated with an increased injury risk.



CONCLUSIONS: Especially being a marathon runner and the anatomical location of previous RRIs seem to be associated with the injury risk in recreational runners with a previous RRI.

Language: en